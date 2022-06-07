General

Kathmandu metropolis mayor Balendra Shah has sought the help of metropolis folks in the management of solid household waste and urged them to separate it at the source of its origin.

The Kathmandu denizens have been urged to separate the biodegradable and non-degradable waste at the source before providing the trash to collectors.

He took the help of a social network to appeal to the public towards that end. As he said, the unsegregated waste would not be picked up by the metropolis.

“The waste management issue in the Kathmandu Valley is becoming a challenging issue and it is the common responsibility of you all and mine to find a way for its better management,” he said.

He wants the metropolis to separate the waste produced from room, houses, offices and corporate houses before the metropolis reach for the collection.

Mayor Shah hoped that the separation of waste with its source would make the management task easier and contribute to make Kathmandu a clean and healthy city.

He says he is hopeful of getting cooperation from the public who will never compromise to fulfill their civic responsibility, promising to deal with the collected garbage separately after the collection.

Though earlier, the Urban Development Ministry, Kathmandu metropolis, Kakani rural municipality in Nuwakot and Dhunibesi municipality in Dhading had agreed to resume waste collections in the Kathmandu Valley from today, the Sisdole folks obstructed in the management.

Source: National News Agency Nepal