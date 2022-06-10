General

The call centre operated by the Kathmandu Metropolitan City since some days back has become effective. The metropolis had brought the call centre into operation again since Tuesday to hear grievances and address them quickly.

The call centre has been run as per the decision of the first meeting of KMC Executive on May 30. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Balendra Shah. It is said the call centre is receiving 300 complaints daily.

According to Namaraj Dhakal, Chief of the KMC's IT Department, 90 percent of the complaints received at the call centre are related to garbage management. The rest of the complaints concern repairing road, filling up potholes on the road and service delivery. KMC had urged citizens to call at toll-free number 16600105511 if they had any complaints or grievance regarding the metropolis' services.

"The centre has the capacity of handling 15 calls simultaneously. This system has been operated to hear the complaints related to the service delivery of the metropolis and to its wards, departments, projects, units and distribution of facilities," he said.

The automated system forwards the complaints to the complaints handling officer or the related officials according to the nature of the complaints for addressing them at the earliest. The centre is operating only during office time from 10 am to 5 pm at present. Arrangements have been made to record the complaints coming to the call centre at other times, it is stated.

Source: National News Agency Nepal