General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Office has launched a hospital targeting sanitation workers. It is established at the Metropolis -19 with the economic partnership between KMC and Médecins du Monde of France.

The facility named ‘Urban Health Promotion Centre’ came into operation from Thursday. The existing health clinic operated by the Metropolis was upgraded to ensure access to urban sanitation workers in non-formal sectors to healthcare services, according to Metropolis Spokesperson Ishwor Man Dangol.

The Centre would be staffed by a doctor, a staff nurse, a health assistant and an office assistant.

Spokesperson Dangol said a Coordination Committee and Strategy and Management Committee have been formed for operation of the Centre. The OPD services and medicines would be provided free of cost while the laboratory services would be provided at concessional fees. The sanitation workers are provided extra discount on this as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal