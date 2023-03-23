Key Issues

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) is shifting its office to Kathmandu Plaza for providing services from the same place.

KMC and Nepal Trust signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday in this regard. The Trust has the ownership of Kathmandu Plaza. KMC's Chief Administrative Officer Basanta Acharya and Trust Joint Secretary Bishnu Prasad Dhakal signed on the MoU on behalf of their respective offices.

The KMC is shifting its file and records section, the cooperatives department and the departments under the District Coordination Committee to the Kathmandu Plaza, Acharya said.

Sixteen departments under KMC are operating out of separate places at present. The agreement has been signed for a period of 10 years. As per the agreement, the building rent would be increased by 10 per cent in every five years.

The seven-storied Plaza covers five ropanis two paisa area and it has parking space for 70 four-wheel vehicles and 202 two-wheelers in its basement.

KMC was operating out of Bag Durbar before the 2015 Gorkha Earthquake. For some time, KMC operated from the City Hall after the earthquake. Currently, it is operating out of JDA Complex, Sundhara.

Source: National News Agency Nepal