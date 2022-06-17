General

The Kathmandu Police has held three persons with hide of protected snow leopard from Gongabu of Tokha Municipality-10 in Kathmandu district.

Acting on a tip off, a team from the Central Investigation Bureau, Nepal Police made public the arrested ones as Kharpa Tamang of Khaniyabas Rural Municipality-2, Suk Bahadur Ghale of Gangajamuna Rural Municipality-6 and Surya Bahadur Ghale of the Rural Municipality-6 from Dhading district.

The police were informed that the arrestees were about to sell the hides of the wild cat. The hide was wrapped in a bag carried by Kharpa, according to the police. The arrestees and the hide of the animal were handed to the Division Forest Office, Hattisar, Kathmandu for investigation, it has been said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal