General

A heavy rainfall is taking place in the Kathmandu Valley and most of the parts of the country since this afternoon, thanks to the impacts of the local and westerly winds, confirmed the Meteorological Forecasting Division of the Department of the Hydrology and Meteorology.

Meteorologist at the Department, Govinda Kumar Jha, said that the Kathmandu Valley is receiving rain along with thunders for two hours.

Currently, rain is occurring in hilly belts in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Sudurpaschim and Karnali provinces as well.

Tonight, the hilly belt in the country is expected to receive light to moderate rain along with thunder.

Source: National News Agency Nepal