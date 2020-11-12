General

The much-awaited Melamchi Water Supply Project is nearing its implementation phase, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Secretariat said.

Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa said that the national pride project is in the final stage of completion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister’s chief advisor Bishnu Rimal, foreign affairs advisor Dr Rajan Bhattarai, press advisor Surya Thapa, lawmaker Sher Bahadur Tamang, infrastructure development expert Gajendra Thapaliya, District Coordination Committee Chief of Sindhupalchowk Krishna Gopal Tamang, Secretary at Ministry of Water Supply, Madhav Belbase, Chief of Melamchi Project Tiresh Khatri and other officials made an onsite visit to take stock of the project’s overall progress.

If things move ahead as planned, the people in Kathmandu are likely to get clean and pure drinking water of Melamchi river by mid-April 2021.

Drinking water supplies from Melamchi is likely in each house in the valley soon, Thapa has written in social networking site.

The water would be sent to the tunnel by mid-December for the trial, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal