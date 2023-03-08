General

Light rain occurred in Kathmandu Valley and surrounding regions since the morning today. The weather across the country is cloudy at present and Kathmandu received 0.2 millimetres of rainfall until 8:45 am, meteorologist Barun Paudel said.

He added that snowfall is taking place in Dolpa and Humla while light rainfall is reported in Sarlahi and other districts.

According to him, the weather is cloudy due to the influence of the Westerly wind and there are chances of light rainfall at some places of the hilly region, including in the Kathmandu Valley, today.

Similarly, thunder and lightning is forecast at some places of the hilly region today. The weather is expected to be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region tonight. According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain with thunderstorm is likely to occur in some places of the hilly region in Koshi and Gandaki provinces tonight.

There is a chance of light snowfall in high hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali provinces today.

As general influence of Westerly wind is still prevailing in the country, partial to generally cloudy weather would continue to occur in Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Gandaki provinces.

Brief rain with thunderstorm is predicted in the hilly region and light snowfall is likely to take place in some areas of high hill and mountainous areas, the Division said.

Tomorrow's weather

Light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning at some places of the hilly region and snowfall at one or two places of the mountainous region is forecast tomorrow as well. The Division has urged for precaution as there is possibility of thunder and lightning.

Source: National News Agency Nepal