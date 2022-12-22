General

Mist and fog have blanketed hilly parts including the Kathmandu Valley and different parts of the Terai plains since this morning.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, this atmospheric condition will gradually improve in the afternoon.

Life in Terai districts have been adversely affected due to the occurrence of fog and mist. According to meteorologist Pratima Manandhar, districts in the western Terai: Kanchanpur, Kailali, Bardiya, Banke, Dang, Kapilvastu, Rupandehi, Nawalparasi-East, Parsa, Bara, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Mahottari, Dhanusha and in eastern Tarai Siraha, Saptari, Sunsari, Morang and Jhapa witnessed thick fog since the morning.

There is partly cloudy in the eastern part of Nepal due to impact of low-pressure system.

Flights at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) have been affected due to fog. TIA Spokesperson Teknath Sitauala, the suspension of the flights caused inconvenience to passengers

According to the Division, there is partly cloudy in hilly parts of Province-1, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and various parts of the Tarai wake up in a fog/mist today.

Tonight, there will be partly cloudy in hilly parts of Province 1.

Onwards, temperature in most parts of the country is likely to fall gradually as the winter is taking its peak.

Source: National News Agency Nepal