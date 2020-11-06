General

Kawaswoti municipality has been shut for a week following the confirmation of coronavirus transmission among its staffs.

Municipality’s chief administrative officer Yagya Puri shared that the service being delivered from the municipality has been shut for a week after diagnosis of coronavirus among four employees of the municipality on Thursday.

He further shared that the municipality would remain closed up to November 11 but the most essential service delivery would not be obstructed.

The municipality has closed all the general public services being delivered from the municipality. However all the ward offices of the municipality would not remain shut, informed chief administrative officer Puri. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal