General

As in: Hanwha Eagles' manager Carlos Subero wants his middle-of-the-order slugger, Ryon Healy, to focus on driving in runners, rather than trying to swing for the fences every time.

And putting up a big RBI total was going to be par for the course for Healy, a two-time 20-homer man in the majors who signed a one-year deal worth up to US$1 million in December.

"He knows where he hits in the lineup. He's someone who's going to produce RBIs," Subero said of Healy before a Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) preseason game against the Doosan Bears in Seoul on Tuesday.

"(He should) have his mind focused on good, quality at-bats that put him in a position to drive runs in, and not always think that he needs to hit home runs or doubles," Subero added. "That will come. It's RBIs that he needs to focus on."

Subero praised Healy's approach from previous games, noting how he was willing to go to the opposite field on outside pitches instead of trying to pull everything.

"He's starting to hit what they give him," Subero said. "Not many guys will try to go in (on Healy). So he's trying to take that, and that's real good to see."

Right on cue, Healy drove in three of the Eagles' four runs in their 4-3 victory at Jamsil Baseball Stadium later that same day.

It came with one big swing: a three-run homer that turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead for the Eagles in the top of the sixth inning.

Healy acknowledged after the game that he had a conversation with Subero regarding his approach at the plate. And the manager's message was straightforward.

"Keep driving in runs and don't worry about the rest," Healy said of Subero's message.

Healy said his goal is to stick to his strengths and be selective at the plate.

"I know the zones that I do the damage in and I hit well," he said. "For me, it's the ability to lay off the pitches that I don't hit well and swing at the ones that I do hit well and give myself the best opportunities to succeed."

Source: Yonhap News Agency