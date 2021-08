General

Kul Bahadur KC has been appointed the Chief Minister of Lumbini Province.

Province Chief Amik Sherchan appointed KC to the post as per the Article 168 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal.

CPN (Maoist Centre) Parliamentary Party leader, KC, has been appointed as the Chief Minister of Lumbini Province government with the support of the Nepali Congress, Janata Samajbadi Party and Rastriya Janamorcha.

Source: National News Agency Nepal