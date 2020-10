General

Journalist Bhuvan KC has been appointed the Press Advisor of Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel. KC is currently pursuing a PhD in Journalism after holding masters' degree in journalism and political science from Tribhuvan University.

He has been associated with Kantipur Television and various other media in the past. Prior to this, he was serving as the head of Media and Communications at National Reconstruction Authority.

Source: National News Agency Nepal