Chairperson of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), Upendra Yadav, has said keeping intact the ruling alliance for the coming November 20 election is present need.

Addressing a gathering of the active cadres of the party here Wednesday, Chairperson Yadav demanded that the alliance must ensure respected seat sharing to the JSP. He warned that his party would fight the election on its own if it was denied proper seat sharing.

According to him, the Madhesi political parties are the progenitors of federalism and republic. It is therefore the responsibility of the JSP to protect federalism, republic and other political achievements, he reminded, urging the cadres to devote to election preparation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal