The Khadga Jatra, generally observed on the night of Bada Dashain in different areas of Bhaktapur district concluded today. Though the Jatra is observed during the nighttime, it was marked in the daytime this year due to the pandemic coronavirus, Chief of Taleju Bhawani Temple Narendra Prasad Joshi said.

The festival commenced with the four main priests of the Taleju Bhawani temple among others performing puja as per the tantric tradition at the Taleju Bhawani temple.The time-honoured festival marked the veneration of Godess Taleju’s Khadga, considered her embodiment.

The annual event featured the procession of ancient Khadga decked with a red cloth and armour. The festival began with the worship of weapons, including the Khadga which was later handed over by the priest of Taleju Agam Temple to the Rajopadhyaya.

The Rajopadhyaya carried the Khadga on his shoulder and took around the city for the members of public to worship.

Since the celebration of the festival based on the lunar calendar, it is observed both in the upper and lower regions of Bhaktapur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal