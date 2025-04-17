Khaptad Baba’s Ideals Inspire Society: Minister Pande



Kathmandu: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pande, emphasized the significance of Khaptad Swami’s teachings in guiding society and humanity towards a righteous path. He highlighted the impact of these ideals during a program organized by the Khaptad Baba Jyoti Award Committee in the federal capital.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Pande remarked that the knowledge acquired through devotion helps individuals tread the correct path in life. He expressed that distributing awards and honors in the name of such spiritual figures is an achievement worth noting.





During the event, Professor Dr. Mukunda Lamichhane from Nepal Sanskrit University shared insights on the contributions of Khaptad Swami’s writings, including “Bichar Bigyan” and “Swasthya Bigyan,” to personality development. These works have been instrumental in shaping positive personal growth.





Lecturer Govind Prasad Dahal, Chairperson of the organizing body, informed attendees that the awards in Khaptad Baba’s name were granted to students excelling in Sanskrit languages. He announced an increase in the award amount from Rs 100 thousand to Rs half million, further encouraging academic excellence in the field.

