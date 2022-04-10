General

Shankar Kharel, a senior journalist from Morang, has been nominated the member on the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Board of Directors.

The nomination follows the (ministry-level) decision of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on April 5.

Kharel's nomination as the member of the RSS Board of Directors is made in accordance with the Clause 8 (1) of RSS Act -2019 BS. It is for four years.

Kharel who started his journalism career through the Pushpanjali Weekly and the Sandesh Daily in 2044 BS, had worked for the Kantipur Daily (for the district-bureau and in the center) for the continuous 23 years since 2049 BS. He had worked for the Bimarsha Weekly in 2048 BS.

Kharel, the central member of Nepal Press Union, an association of democrat journalists, is presently the chair and editor-in-chief of the New Shristi Daily. He also serves as the advisor for the Federation of the Nepali Journalists (FNJ) and Press Union, Morang.

Source: National News Agency Nepal