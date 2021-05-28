Key Issues, politics

Different cooperatives, organisations, business firms and donors have been extending financial and other assistance to Khwopa Hospital COVID-19 Unit to establish one oxygen plant and ensure other health supplies. The hospital run by Bhaktapur Municipality received financial assistance of Rs 7.1 million on Thursday alone.v

Likewise, Disaster Management Fund established by the Bhaktapur Municipality has received Rs 13.46 million till Thursday since May 19.v

A large number of cooperatives from Bhaktapur have provided economic support in the fund to help procure health supplies and establish the oxygen plant in Khwopa Hospital, Mayor Sunil Prajapati said. Similarly, Khwopa Engineering College and Khwopa College of Engineering have supported Rs 2.5 million for the same purpose.v

Likewise, different persons, farmers’ groups, schools, youth clubs and private enterprises have also contributed to the fund.v

Source: National News Agency Nepal