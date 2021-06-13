Health & Safety

A municipality from Tibet Autonous Region of China has provided health supplies to Khwopa Hospital run by Bhaktapur Municipality. Shannan Municipality of Tibet, which has established sisterly relationship with Bhaktapur Municipality, provided health supplies worth Rs 10.921 million.

The health supplies include one set of ventilator, 32 oxygen concentrators, 100 oxygen cylinders, and 50 ICU beds, according to the Bhaktapur Municipality.

The life-saving equipments sent through Tatopani Check Point have been kept at the Public Health Centre in Chyamasingh, said Municipality Mayor Sunil Prajapati.

Prajapati shared that the exchange of support between the two municipalities would further deepen the mutual relationship and friendship. The sisterly relationship was established between the two municipalities in 2016.

He further said that Bhaktapur Municipality had requested Shannan Municipality for the support after Shannan Municipality sent a letter to Bhaktapur Municipality expressing its concern after the massive spread of second wave of corona virus in Nepal.

Bhaktapur Municipality has now been running 75-bed COVID Unit including 25-bed HDU under the Khwopa Hospital at Multipurpose Building at Bramhayani.

Source: National News Agency Nepal