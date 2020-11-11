General

Help Code Nepal Muglin has constructed a kitchen house at Devibhanjyang National Primary School Kalikhola in Ichhakamana-6 of Chitwan.

At a programme on Tuesday, Help Code Nepal’s programme director Bharat Pathak handed over the kitchen house to the chairperson of school management committee Bal Bahadur Praja and head teacher Gyanudev Pandey.

On the occasion, Ichhakamana-6 ward chair Bhupendra Chepang appreciated Help Code Nepal for its consistent cooperation to the school for the past six years which he emphasized has encouraged students to regularize their school education and learning.

Likewise, head teacher Pandey pledged to improve educational quality of the school from now onward.

Also on the occasion, Help Code Nepal distributed face masks, sanitizers and hand-washing soap to the students of the school.

As many as 134 Chepang students are studying in the primary school where classes up to five are being operated. The regularization of mid-day meal at the school has encouraged students to be regular in class, the head teacher said.

“The school has gathered aid from different individuals to regularize the mid-day meal even after the ministry of education cut off the programme since last year”, Pandey shared. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal