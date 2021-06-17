General

Kathmandu Metropolitan City has announced Rs 20 million in rescue and relief efforts to Melamchi Municipality. The relief amount is for flood victims in Sindhupalchok district.

Many people have been displaced and properties worth millions of rupees have been destroyed in flooding in the district.

KMC Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya attending the first gathering of the ninth convention of the Municipal Assembly today announced the relief amount.

KMC has established a sister city relationship with Melamchi Municipality. Earlier, KMC has signed an agreement with Melamchi Municipality to provide Rs 15 million in grant to the municipality for infrastructure development.

Source: National News Agency Nepal