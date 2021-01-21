General

The 8th municipal assembly of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has endorsed three separate bills.

The bills endorsed are 'Bill made for the conservation of environment and natural resources of Kathmandu Metropolis, 2077', 'Kathmandu Metropolis Market Management and Monitoring Bill, 2077' and 'Kathmandu Metropolis Organization Registration and Regulation Bill, 2077'.

A meeting of the KMC on Wednesday endorsed the bills and also amended budget for different programmes. The meeting also approved the accounts committee report.

The committee report has included the themes of financial governance, regularity, austerity, work efficiency, transparency, competency and effectiveness.

The municipal assembly members had suggested arrangement of additional budget for unaccomplished plans and programmes, monitoring of plans, widening the scope of revenue and execution of the plan to make the city smoke free.

On the occasion, Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya clarified that there was no encroachment of an inch land in the reconstruction of Kamalpokhari. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal