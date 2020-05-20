General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has urged the government to seal off all the transit points to Kathmandu Valley throughout the lockdown period for the prevention and control of COVID-19 pandemic.

The 46th special meeting of KMC’s municipal executive took this decision in view of the growing risk of novel coronavirus in the Kathmandu Valley in recent days following a surge in the number of infected persons across the country.

KMC made this request to the government citing that people in large numbers continued to enter the Valley through the entry points during the lockdown as well by misusing the vehicles and special passes issued for essential services.

KMC spokesman Ishwor Man Dangol said the special meeting of the Municipal Executive has decided to write to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the District Administration Office Kathmandu to seal off the entry points to the Valley during the lockdown.

It is stated in a press release issued by KMC after the meeting that if a person has to enter the Valley due to emergency, arrangements should be made for allowing that person to enter the Valley only after confirmation that the person does not have COVID-19. KMC also demanded that legal action should be taken against persons who entered the Kathmandu Valley illegally without taking permission by flouting the lockdown order, and also against the person aiding that person.

Source: National News Agency