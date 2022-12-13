General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) today carried out cleaning in the premises of 89 community schools within its area on the occasion of the 28th Metropolitan City Day.

This activity is part of the KMC’s week-long programmes marking the KMC Day.KMC Environment Department Chief Sarita Rai said that the metropolis has provided cleaning materials and tools to the schools to keep the schools neat and clean.

Parents, teachers and people’s representatives joined hands in the cleaning programme.

Under the week-long programmes marking the KMC Day, KMC has already conducted cleaning of rivers, world heritage sites and open public spaces, and organised art, essay, and elocution competitions.

Coming December 15, which is the special day, KMC will be honouring gurus, conducting health camp and presenting awards and letters of appreciation in various genres. In this connection, the metropolis will inaugurate the stationing of fire engine at the Balaju Industrial Estate.

Known as the Kathmandu Municipality before, Kathmandu was declared as a Metropolitan City on December 15, 1995. Going further back in time, Kathmandu’s municipal status starts with the establishment of ‘Safai Adda (Sanitation Office)’ on Poush 2, 1976 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal