General

Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has completed construction of 69 infrastructure projects in the six months of the current fiscal year, 2020/21, said the KMC.

Blacktopping of 23 kilometres roads within the KMC and repair of 34,165 square metres roads has been completed. Likewise, construction of four ward buildings, two other buildings and two overhead bridges has been over.

Three kilometers road has been plastered. Work like installing drainages along 972 meters and laying blocks along 860 meters has been completed, said KMC's Spokesperson Ishwor Man Dangol. There are approximately 1,450 kilometers asphalt roads within the KMC. The metropolis repairs only roads below eight meters in width. There are 950 kilometers roads within the KMC below eight meters in width. Under social development, the KMC has projects worth Rs 1.62 billion, said Dangol.

KMC has prepared 109 programmes, including 77 programmes that the Department will carry out through the mobilization of internal resources based on the 23 policies on social security adopted by the metropolis, 24 programmes to be carried out with the conditional grants provided by the Government of Nepal and eight programmes implemented through the Prime Minister Employment programme.

Among these, 66 programmes have already been started while 32 are in the implementation phase.

Similarly, Rs 3.10 billion revenue has been collected so far towards income. Rs 4.22 billion was collected under this heading last year. Based on the target, 35 per cent revenue has been collected in the first six months of the previous year while 29 per cent revenue has been collected in the corresponding period this year.

Of the collected amount, Rs 1.75 billion has been collected through online. Among the main tax headings of KMC include property tax, business tax, rent tax and entertainment tax and others.

KMC had allocated Rs 14 billion 266 million 500 thousand in the current fiscal year. Of this amount, Rs 3 billion16 million 106 thousand has been allocated to the KMC Physical Infrastructure Department.

Source: National News Agency Nepal