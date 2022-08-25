General

As part of its campaign to demolish illegally built structures, the Kathmandu Metropolitan City pulled down structures built illegally by Alfa Beta Complex in New Baneshwor on Thursday.

Earlier, a KMC team led by mayor Balen Shah inspected the complex in the morning. During the monitoring, a brief argument took place between Shah and the owner of the complex.

Following this, mayor Shah again reached the complex with a map along with a dozer to destroy the structures found to have been built illegally, said the KMC police chief Raju Nath Pandey.

"From now on, we should not be forced to bring down structures built illegally. Ones should destroy them themselves. Structures should be used according to their use as per the approved maps," said Shah.

Prior to this, the KMC issued a 35-day notice asking all concerned to demolish structures built illegally. It resorted to this move from August 22 after the notice expired, said a KMC official.

"A business operating at the basement of a building housing Mukti Bikas Bank at ward-9 has been asked to shut down," said Pandey of the KMC's drive on Thursday.

As part of the campaign, the KMC on Wednesday destroyed structures built illegally at the Kathmandu Mall and RB Complex.

Source: National News Agency Nepal