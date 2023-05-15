General

Deputy Mayor of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Sunita Dangol today said efforts for development would not be fruitful by neglecting climate change.

She put her view at a two-day awareness and orientation programme for researchers, partners and others including people's representatives, employees ant citizens of the city organised here.

"Climate change is a global problem. Nepal does not have any role for it. But, it is enduring its impacts in the form of flooding, droughts, excessive and scanty rainfall and excessive rising and dipping temperatures. This has had its impacts on the sectors of economy, society, biodiversity and tourism. There is a need to reduce risks caused by climate change, and respond adaptive to changing climate," she said.

Similarly, the KMC chief administrative officer Basanta Adhikari and spokesperson Nabin Manandhar univocally said it was the main responsibility of all for adaptable and reducing risks associated with climate change. The programme has been attended by people representatives, employees and representatives of the partnership organisations including ward members of the KMC.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal