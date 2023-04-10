General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has provided 86 groups under the Jyapu Mahaguthi and the Gunla Musical Instrument and Management Association.

KMC Mayor Balendra Shah handed over the cheque carrying a purse of Rs 200,000 to each group amid a programme held on Monday. The recipients include 63 groups under the Jyapu Mahaguthi and 23 under Gunla Musical Instrument Conservation and Management Association.

On the occasion, Mayor Shah said that the relation between river civilization and tradition of the Kathmandu Valley was integral while calling for conserving natural heritages like rivers and social cultures.

According to him, the continuation of cultural activities of Kathmandu folks would be incomplete sparing the river civilization. He urged the cash recipients to acknowledge the 'amount' as a motivation although it seemed a 'token amount'.

Similarly, KMC Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol argued that conservation of culture was above political issue and assured for KMC's support in conserving cultural heritages and activities.

Likewise, Ashaman Sangat, coordinator of the Heritage and Tourism Committee, reaffirmed that the KMC would never give up conservation and promotion of traditional musical instruments, festivals and cultures among others.

Similarly, Nyuchhekaji Maharjan, Chairperson of ward no. 18 of KMC, mentioned that the KMC was supporting cultural activities.

Mahaguthi's Chairperson Pancha Narayan Maharjan shared that the support of KMC was huge for the cause of conversing traditional musical instrument.

Also speaking in the programme, Association's Chairperson Ariman Shakya stated that the culture of Gunla musical instruments was introduced in Kathmandu from the Shakyas coming to Kathmandu from Lumbini.

Among the groups receiving incentive from KMC, Charumati and Jayabageshwori Dha Baajan group play musical instruments in Gunla festival and travel on foot to Pashupatinath Temple while 21 groups take a trip on foot to Syambhunath Temple playing traditional musical instruments and singing hymns.

The Gunla festival is mainly celebrated by the Buddhist Newars in the Kathmandu Valley.

Source: National News Agency Nepal