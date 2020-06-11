General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has started ‘radio education programme’ for facilitating the learning of school children at home through alternative means during the lockdown period.

KMC on Wednesday launched the radio education programme from basic to class 10 level through Metro FM. KMC has been operating the Metro FM radio station.

Mayor and chair of KMC’s education committee, BidyaSundarShakya inaugurated the ‘radio education programme’ to be aired by Metro FM 94.6 Megahertz. On the occasion, mayor Shakya said KMC has started the programme targeting school children studying in basic level to class 10 so that they could learn through alternative means at their homes as their regular classes could not be run at schools during the lockdown period.

He said students studying at 91 community schools, three special schools and 643 institutional schools in the metropolis would be directly and indirectly benefited by the radio education programme being run by KMC.

Source: National News Agency Nepal