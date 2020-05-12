General

Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) is searching for a temporary dumping site after it could not complete the construction of its permanent dumping site in the designated time.

KMC had been constructing the permanent dumping site at Bancharedanda but it is not completed. The present dumping site at Sisdol is almost filled prompting KMC to look for a temporary dumping site to manage the waste generated in the Kathmandu Valley.

Although KMC had continued with the construction works on the permanent dumping site for two months despite of the lockdown announced by the government to contain global pandemic of COVID-19, the construction could not be completed. The construction deadline was by the end of the current fiscal year, i.e. mid-July, which is unlikely to be met. The permanent dumping site is being constructed at Bancharedanda on the border between Dhading and Nuwakot districts. It has an area of 1,792 ropanis. The present dumping site at Sisdol of Nuwakot is almost full.

“More solid waste is produced in the Valley during the monsoon season compared to other times. There is no space for dumping waste at the current dumping site at Sisdol. We are preparing to finalise a temporary dumping site at another place in Nuwakot itself within this week alone,” KMC’s Environment Division Chief, Hari Kumar Shrestha, said.

One thousand forty five metric tonnes of waste is produced in the Kathmandu Valley daily. The highest volume of waste from KMC and the rest from other 17 local levels in the Valley is being dumped at Sisdol at present. KMC has been using the Sisdol dumping site for 13 years. Originally, it had said it would be using the Sisdol site as temporary dumping site for two years only. The Sisdol locals have been protesting this.

Source: National News Agency Nepal