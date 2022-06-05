General

A meeting between the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Mayor Balendra Shah and Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Rajendra Pandey has taken place today morning at the latter's private residence in Swayambhu in Kathmandu.

The meeting focused on waste management, good governance, service delivery and conservation of natural heritages of the city, said CM Pandey's chief personal secretary engineer Umesh Rupakheti.

Other subjects discussed included result-oriented collaboration between the Bagmati Provincial government and the KMC in various issues in the days to come, he said.

Shah, who was elected to the mayoral post through the May 13 local election, has recently intensified his meetings with top leaders of various political parties, government chiefs and chiefs of concerned government bodies.

Source: National News Agency Nepal