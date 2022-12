General

The Kathmandu Metropolis has assisted Rs one million to earthquake survivors in Doti.

Six people were killed and 3,800 structures were damaged by the 6.6 Richter scale quake in Doti on November 9.

According to KMC mayor Balen Shah, the Metropolis received a call from Doti for assistance to the November quake affected and it was dispensed under the Budget for Disaster Management. The aid was handed to Purbachauki rural municipality chair Ram Prasad Upadhyay.

Source: National News Agency Nepal