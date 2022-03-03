General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has aided three ventilators, one to Suryabinayak municipality and two to the Stupa Community Hospital at KMC-6.

Suryabinayak municipality would utilize the ventilator based on its need. The Lhasa town of Tibet which has a sisterly relations with KMC had provided five ventilators to the metropolis. Three of them were handed over to the hospitals.

KMC mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya said the metropolis has implemented a municipal-municipal partnership programme with all municipalities of Kathmandu. He informed that the KMC has provided financial support of Rs 15 million each to five municipalities of five provinces having sisterly relations with Kathmandu metropolis for implementing the park and greenery promotion project.

At a programme organized on Wednesday, Suryabinayak Mayor Basudev Thapa said the ventilator support would help provide emergency services in the municipality.

Earlier, KMC had provided health support materials to different 12 hospitals of the Kathmandu Valley during the time of coronavirus pandemic. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal