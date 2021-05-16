General

The Lhasa city of China has donated four ventilators to Kathmandu Municipal Corporation to help the latter combat COVID-19. Lhasa city and the KMC enjoy sister relations.

The Lhasa city sent four VG-70 model ventilators as support to KMC. Lhasa had also provided medical supplies last year. It has also received a broomer truck used in cleaning the roads.

Other Chinese cities who have established sister relations with KMC have also expressed their interest in helping us, said KMC chief administrative officer Rajeswar Gyawali. Likewise, Matsumoto of Japan and Seoul of Korea also want to support but lack of air service is making it difficult.

The ventilators received today are worth Rs. 15 million. The machines arrived Kathmandu on May 14.

It may be noted that the KMC has sister relations with 18 international cities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal