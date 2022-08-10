General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) shared that it recorded 44.24 per cent budget expenditure in the fiscal year 2021/22.

It was informed in the KMC's annual review meeting for the last fiscal year. Of the Rs 16.51 billion allocated for the KMC last year, Rs 7.31 billion was spent.

KMC Mayor Balen Shah emphasized making a time-table for effective implementation of the approved annual plan and programmes of the KMC for the ongoing fiscal year.

KMC spokesperson Nabin Manandhar spoke of the need to prioritize issues of public concern while executing the annual plans and programmes and implementation of the policies formulated by people's representatives.

Presentations from various 24 departments, units and secretariats will be made during the meeting, according to the KMC.

Source: National News Agency Nepal