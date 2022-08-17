General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has today also managed the waste generated in the Kathmandu Valley, amidst security cordon.

The waste had to be managed by deploying police following continued obstruction by the locals of Bancharedanda, the landfill site. Waste remains to be completely managed since two months sometimes due to road repair works and sometimes due to the obstruction by the locals of Sisdol and Bancharedanda.

The Valley roads are reeking due to the piles of waste dumped on the roadside and crossroads and this has also started to affect the daily life of the Valley dwellers.

Locals of Sisdol and Bancharedanda have been protesting, saying the road repair works have not been carried out on time and demands like making arrangements for health, education and employment to the locals as per the agreement reached with the KMC in the past have not been fulfilled yet. The locals have been vandalizing the trucks carrying waste and creating obstruction in transporting the waste to the landfill site in protest.

KMC has however said that the agreement reached with the locals of Sisdol and Bancharedanda is under implementation phase and urged the locals to extend cooperation in the transportation of the waste. It said the waste management had to be carried out by mobilizing the police as the waste had to be removed since it would not be appropriate to keep the waste uncollected for long time.

KMC mayor Balendra Shah said the waste is managed in a sincere and sensitive manner being conscious that it would not cause problem to anyone.

Stating the agreement signed between KMC and the Dhunibesi Municipality and the Kakani rural municipality on June 9 is under implementation, he asserted that the works that have to be immediately carried out are being done through the regular process and budget has been allocated for carrying out works in the same sites in the current fiscal year.

KMC has allocated Rs 200 million in the current fiscal year's budget for carrying out road repair works and other works related to waste management at Sisdol and Bancharedanda area.

Waste was carried to the landfill site in 186 trucks on Tuesday taking the help of the police administration. The waste is being transported today also with the assistance of the police. However, the obstruction by locals continues.

Source: National News Agency Nepal