KMC tables budget of Rs 25.70 billion



Kathmandu: Kathmandu Municipal Corporation has unveiled a budget of Rs. 25.70 billion. Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol presented the annual budget for the upcoming year 2024/25 in the 15th Municipal Council meeting held on Monday.

The metropolis has allocated the highest budget of Rs 14.81 billion for infrastructure development while Rs 3.49 billion has been proposed for office operations and administrative sector. Another Rs 3.81 billion has been earmarked for the social development sector.

Likewise, 1.89 billion rupees have been proposed for good governance and inter-related sectors and 190.9 million rupees have been proposed for programs under the economic development sector.

Deputy Mayor Dangol said that a budget of Rs. 3.80 billion has been allocated for the continuation of the previous programs and for 11 additional projects of pride.

Similarly, 30 golden schemes have been proposed in addition to clothes bank, pond maintenance and compost fertilizer and Homestay, with a budget of two billion rupees.

So

urce: National News Agency RSS