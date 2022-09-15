General

Kathmandu, Sept 15 (RSS): The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has banned consumption of tobacco products in public places within the city. The new policy will come into effect from coming September 17.

The 11th session of the municipal assembly, KMC passed the policy to effectively implement the provision on the ban on the consumption of tobacco products in public places, according to a notice issued by the KMC.

The banned tobacco products include cigarettes, cigars, bidis, chewing tobacco and gutkas among others. Those flouting the rule will be booked as per the Tobacco Products (Control and Regulatory) Act, 2068, according to the KMC director and information officer, Basanta Acharya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal