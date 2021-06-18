General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) is implementing 'One Ward, One Model School' Programme to develop the community schools as a model learning centre and training hub.

The KMC has included this programme in its Policies and Programmes for the Upcoming Fiscal Year 2021/22 document that it presented in the first meeting of the ninth municipal assembly held on Thursday.

It is stated that KMC will form an Integrated Education Management Formulation Committee comprising educationists and culture experts to devise an educational plan for improving the standard of all schools in its 32 wards.

The KMC will also provide Rs 1,000 per month extra as motivation allowance on the monthly facility provided by the government in a bid to making the head teachers at community schools more responsible and motivated.

Similarly, Moral Education subject would be taught from Class 4 at each school in the metropolis. Continuity would be given to teaching and learning using the Nepal Bhasa curriculum as local subject from pre-primary level to Class 8 at all schools.

Arrangements will also be made to run programmes through the Nepal Bhasa Promotion Committee for the development and promotion of the Nepal Bhasa language.

It is stated in the Policies and Programmes document that KMC shall also set up at least one well-facilitated and technology-enhanced library at every ward in the metropolis aimed at increasing access of all to the use of library.

Source: National News Agency Nepal