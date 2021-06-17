General

Kathmandu Metropolitan City is to provide special tax discount to taxpayers affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

During the release of the Policies and Programmes of the KMC for coming fiscal year 2021/22, KMC shared that an arrangement of special tax discount to taxpayers affected by COVID-19 pandemic would be made.

The policy and programme mentioned, “The landlord, submitting the details and agreement of the people living at their house in rent at the ward office, will be given a discount of 10 per cent of the rent amount or Rs. 25,000 whichever is less. Private sector will also be mobilized for the same.”

“Concessions will be given to the service recipients who pay taxes, service charges and fines through banking or electronic system. Programme running under Public-Private Partnership and COVID-19 affected taxpayers will also get discount”, reads the policy and programme.

The KMC has adopted a policy to give significant tax discount to the business (hotel and tourism) affected from COVID-19.

The policy and programme has also mentioned that the details of the people living at KMC area in a temporary basis would also be kept with collaboration of bodies concerned in order to make urban service distribution effective.

Source: National News Agency Nepal