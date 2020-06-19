General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) is to provide special concession to the tax-payers affected by the global pandemic of novel coronavirus.

This is stated in the KMC’s Policy and Programmes for the Fiscal Year 2020/21. KMC mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya unveiled the policy and programmes for the upcoming fiscal on Thursday. On the occasion, mayor Shakya said KMC has adopted the policy of providing appropriate concession to the taxpayers affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Stating that the Fiscal Year 2020/21 has been announced as the ‘Tax-payer Registration Year’, he said students studying Bachelor’s and Master’s level in management would be mobilised as per the need for preparing an integrated and scientific archive of the tax-payers.

Similarly, the policy and programmes has the objective of developing a progressive tax system, an efficient tax administration, expansion of tax net, review of the tax rate, expansion of tax coverage and making the revenue leakage control effective, for the efficient mobilisation of resources.

The KMC also has the policy of rendering the whole revenue administration tax-payer friendly by increasing their voluntary participation in the tax system. A special monitoring team would be formed and mobilised for strictly implementing the tax and non-tax revenue monitoring task.

Special concession

The KMC has also adopted the policy of providing special concession to hotels, restaurants, shopping mall and other businesses operating in the metropolis considering the unexpected recession in trade and business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy and programmes containing 259 points is centred on public health reform, school education improvement, food security, entrepreneurship and employment promotion and transport management.

KMC to build 50-bed hospital

Similarly, the policy and programmes states that the required infrastructure for building the metropolis’ own at least a 50-bed capacity well-equipped hospital. It states that KMC would run the feasible community hospitals operating within the metropolis as full-fledged hospitals.

The free and health check-up facility provided to the senior older citizens by specialist doctors would be continued, and institutional arrangements would be made for regulation and monitoring of the health services provided by all the governmental, private and community hospitals operating within the metropolis.

Footpath to be managed further

KMC has the policy of widening and better managing the footpath at the major roads, market and intersections. For this, KMC will work together with the local administration in curbing the encroachment of footpaths. This would be done at the initiation of the ward offices.

Similarly, KMC has the policy of promoting the use of bicycles by the metropolis’ denizens as it is the most simple and less costly means of transportation by which social distance can also be maintained. The KMC will also expand the ‘smart parking’ system that it has introduced in some places at present.

Heritage sites to be developed into touristic hubs

The policies and programmes declared to come up with specials measures to develop Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, Swoyambhu, Boudha and Pashupati areas into touristic hubs.

It states to cooperate with the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal Hotel Association, Restaurant and Bar Association and other related government and non government offices to restore the tourism business badly affected by COVID-19 crisis.

According to mayor Shakya, the policies and programmes do mention about the vision of coming up with Valley Integrated Development Programme in cooperation with other municipalities to develop the Valley into an entire prosperous city.

It has adopted a policy of promoting online system so as it make its services accessible and standard by maintaining good governance. Urban fruits farming, roof-top farming, promotion of Hydroponics (a method of growing crops without soil ) and reaching it to the community are other policies of the Kathmandu Metropolis.

It sets a target of establishing the fire control unit at Koteshwor, Kalanki and Maharajgunj area and rebuilding the Basantapur-based Juddha Barun Yantra’s office building. As per the policy, the Metropolis shall begin the construction of its own building at its-Teku based land within the next fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal