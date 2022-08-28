General

Mayor of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Balendra Shah said the metropolis had used the executive authority while demolishing illegally-built structures in the city.

He was responding to public criticisms that the metropolis used force to pull down unauthorized structures. "Individuals or institutions cannot build structures in their own land or the land they have been using, without authorized permission from the metropolis", reads the statement.

It is further stated that in course of taking construction completion certificate the concerned individuals or institutions had signed an agreement in writing that they will not build additional structures or they will pull down them upon the direction of the metropolis.

The KMC has paid special focus on such things while discharging its regulatory responsibilities, he said.

It was the first responsibility of the KMC to effectively prevent and control the task of illegally constructing structures and violating the agreement the concerned sides signed.

The situation in which KMC police force had to mobilize police force to pull down illegally-built structures was created after non-compliance with the 35-day notice to demolish illegally built structures, according to the statement.

The Constitution and laws have endowed the metropolis with legislative right to make laws, executive right to implement them and judicial right to mediate disputes, said the KMC. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal