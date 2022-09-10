General

Manjali Shakya from Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC)-10 said the campaign KMC launched under Mayor Balendra Shah's direction to remove illegally built structures was very positive initiative.

"This campaign must be continued. This positive initiative must be supported by the KMC people," she observed, adding that the works under the campaign so far were laudable. Irrespective of benefit or loss to any particular person, this campaign has collective benefits, she reiterated.

Similarly, Phulmaya Tamang, who has been living in Kathmandu for a decade, also shared that she was happy to see the removal of structures as huts and kiosks from footpath. She suggested that all- high and low- people should be ensured equal treatment. Law should be equal to rich and poor, which should be reflected in this initiative of KMC, she added.

Like Phulmaya, Yeshoda Thapa from KMC-17 said, "Mayor has taken positive initiative to which we have support." Teacher by profession, Thapa further viewed this drive has helped manage footpath and city movement. Unmanaged shops had created hassles in the Kathmandu Valley.

However, Arpan KC, hailing from Ramechhap, shared that poor people who manage their livelihood from footpath shops are forced to see miserable life. KC who has been running footpath shops for 13 years said alternative management for the people like him was imperative.

Since August 22, KMC has continued removing the structures built illegally and managing footpath in the valley. Chief of municipal police at KMC, Rajunath Pande, informed that KMC was for continuing the present drive.

"The houses and other structures built by breaching building code would be demolished. All 32 wards will see the present campaign," said Sunil Lamsal, member of Mayor Balendra's secretariat.

The KMC had issued 35-day notice to demolish such structures. But, those ignoring the rule have been facing action.

The demolition drive has already reached various malls, complexes and stores at New Baneshwor, Tripureshwor, Koteshwor, and New Road area.

