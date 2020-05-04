General

The Kohalpur Municipality in Banke district has decided to seal off its southern border with India in view of control and prevention of COVID-19.

Kohalpur Municipality Mayor Loot Bahadur Rawat shared that southern border area will be sealed and surveillance will be stepped up in other bordering points in the district as well.

The decision to seal off the border for a week was made following the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Banke district. Altogether 15 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Banke districts so far.

All human and vehicular activities (except for the essential services and supplies) will be barred to enter and exit from Kohalpur Municipality for a week.

Since numbers of unidentified persons were found to be entering the district from Chaudhariya village in Kohalapur Municipality, the decision was taken to prevent such untoward and illegal entries.

Until the further notice, no any formal events will take place inside the Municipality nor any works related to constructions would be conducted, informed Mayor Rawat.

DSP Road, Dhamboji and Eklaini areas in the district were already sealed off. —

Source: National News Agency