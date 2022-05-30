General

Country Director of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Sunghoon Ko paid a courtesy call on Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Krishna Kumar Shrestha at the Ministry on Monday.

During the meeting, Minister Shrestha and KOICA Country Director discussed the possibility of partnership between the two governments on the reintegration project to be launched targeting the returnee migrant workers from South Korea.

On the occasion, Minister Shrestha thanked the KOICA for providing 8 million US Dollars for the reintegration projects.

The amount provided by the KOICA would be spend on capacity building of government agencies, access to information on reintegration, capacity building of Korea returnees on entrepreneurship and financial access.

The amount would be mobilized by integrating it through the budget system of the Government of Nepal.

Around 65,000 Nepalis have gone to South Korea through the EPS for work.

The KOICA is extending assistance to them for their reintegration and skill-oriented training.

On the occasion, Minister Shrestha said the government was planning to run Skill Development Training Academy in all provinces in the upcoming fiscal year while expressing his intent to co-work with the South Korean government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal