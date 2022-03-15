General

The Republic of Korea has provided equipment worth over Rs 4.1 million to three hospitals to manage the waste produced from hospital.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) handed over the equipment to Nepal-Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital, Bhaktapur, Nuwakot District Hospital and Tikapur Hospital today.

KOICA Nepal office has been implementing different programmes related to environment and climate change from last year. According to KOICA, waste management project is being implemented at Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital with Korean support.

Issuing a press release today, the organisation expressed the belief that there would be improvement in waste management system of the hospital and would help reduce the risk of infection in hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal