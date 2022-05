Human Rights

Nepali Congress candidate for mayoral post in Biratnagar Metropolis, Nagesh Koirala, has kept on leading in the vote count.

As per latest update, Koirala is leading with 5,361 votes. Koirala also represents the candidate from ruling alliance.

Koirala has collected 20,795 votes so far while his nearest contender Sagar Thapa from CPN UML got 15,434 votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal