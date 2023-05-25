General

National Assembly (NA) Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina has said that the customs office at the Korala point should be developed soon adding that that is the shortest customs point in the country connecting China and India.

Saying that construction of the Kaligandaki corridor was in the final stage, Timilsina stated that the customs office should be started at the earliest possible time.

NA Chair Timilsina was speaking at Gaindakot of Nawalparasi Bardaghat Sustapurba while arriving for the inspection visit to the Kaligandaki corridor on Thursday.

The Chinese side developed entire infrastructure construction on its side in Korala. However, we have delayed in the construction job though the land acquisition was made," the NA Chair added.

Timilsina said he has informed the Prime Minister and Finance Minister about the timely completion of the customs office in Korala.

"This corridor is the national pride project. This is not just a mobility point but a trilateral junction, which could ensure benefits to Nepal," he argued.

He was of the view that the government should pay special attention for its development since Korala point is a trade route along with the religious touristic trail.

During his inspection visit, NA Chair Timilsina expressed his satisfaction for the good progress of Kaligandaki corridor and added that the project was slightly delayed due to construction company's negligence in some section of the road.

Source: National News Agency Nepal