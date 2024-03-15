Korean backpacker dies in Everest region

A Korean national, who was in the Sagarmatha (Everest) region for trekking, has died due to falling. He is Hyunchal Swang of around 47 years from Korea, according to the District Police Office. Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Shrestha said Swang died when he slipped and fell at Khumbu Pasang Lhamu rural municipality-4 on March 11 when returning after climbing the Island Peak. He had fallen some two metres down from the trail, police said. DSP Shrestha said Swang's body that was brought to Lukla by helicopter has been send after fulfilling the legal process to the TU Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu for a post-mortem examination. It is said Swang had arrived in Khumbu on March 11 through the Atex Company for mountaineering purpose. Source: National News Agency RSS