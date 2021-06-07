General

The Thaha Municipality in Makawanpur district has been gearing up to set up ‘Koseli Ghar’ (Gift Shop) to promote the locally produced goods and artefacts and souvenirs.

Mayor Lavasher Bista shared that physical infrastructure has been built at Naya Gaun in ward no 4 for the Koseli Ghar which will be launched as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

By promoting the locally produced goods such as hand-knitted sweaters, bags, crystal’s accessories, ceramics pots, bamboo products and wall paintings among others, the local government aims to aid in self-employment programme.

The gift shop will also put unique handicrafts, dolls and local specialty food items such as ‘Taichin’ flattened rice among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal